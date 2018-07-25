Oops? Britney Spears invited Andy Cohen on stage during her New York City concert and then appeared to forget his name.

Fan videos taken during the Tuesday, July 24, performance at Radio City Music Hall show Spears and Cohen having a roaring good time on stage. The 36-year-old pop star put the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on a leash and pretended to whip him as he played along, dropping down on all fours and crawling along the floor.

Cohen, 50, was clearly thrilled to take part in the show as he beamed and danced along while watching Spears perform “Freakshow.” When the song ended, the Real Housewives producer bowed to the “Toxic” singer.

“I think you all know who this is,” Spears told the audience, seemingly forgetting Cohen’s name. “Give it up for him!”

Cohen reacted to reports claiming Spears didn’t know who he was during his Radio Andy show on Wednesday, July 25. “My take on this is, first of all, why would Britney know my name? She’s Britney, bitch,” he quipped. “Like, I have no expectation — it’s why I have no expectation that Madonna should ever know who I am. I am not in the — I am a mortal, and Britney is Britney.”

The Superficial author asserted that he didn’t think Spears knew him and he didn’t need her to before declaring: “I like it that she’s like, ‘I think you know who this is. Give it up for him.’ I mean, it’s pretty funny.”

He added: “I was too freaked out and excited and living my best life to notice that Britney maybe Mariah’ed me.”

