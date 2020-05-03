Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Extended Till End of August

Britney Spears will remain under a conservatorship until at least the end of August, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to new court documents obtained by Us, a judge issued an order authorizing the temporary conservator to remain in place until August 22 this year.

The filing grants the singer’s temporary conservator, Jodi Pais Montgomery, new letters of conservatorship until a hearing can be held. The extension was made because courthouses are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Montgomery became Spears’ conservator after the 38-year-old’s father, Jamie Spears, stepped down in September 2019 due to ongoing health issues. He had been in charge of the “Toxic” singer’s multimillion-dollar estate as well as her personal affairs since 2008 after she was hospitalized following a very public breakdown.

As her temporary conservator, Montgomery has the power to restrict and limit Britney’s visitors, retain caretakers and security guards on a 24-hour basis, communicate with Britney’s medical team and, according to court docs previously obtained by Us, also have full access to “any and all records” regarding Britney’s “psychiatric treatment, diagnosis and testing.”

A source told Us exclusively in March that the Grammy winner, who canceled her Las Vegas residency in January 2019 and hasn’t released a new album in almost four years, “has expressed that she doesn’t want to work again because she doesn’t want to continue to essentially keep herself under the conservatorship.”

“Britney resents that her dad is given a monthly allowance, which is around $10,000 a month for his services overseeing her finances,” the insider added.

Jamie’s step down came after an alleged altercation with Spears’ eldest son, 14-year-old Sean Preston, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The exes also share son Jayden, 13. While no criminal charges were laid against Jamie, the DJ was granted a three-year restraining order against his former father-in-law.

The extension of Britney’s conservatorship came just days before she revealed that she accidentally burned down her home gym.

“I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,” the “Gasoline” singer told fans via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29. “Um, I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down.”