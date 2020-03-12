Setting her boundaries! Britney Spears “doesn’t want to work” out of resentment for her father, Jamie Spears, and the rules of her conservatorship, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The “Toxic” singer, 38, has been enjoying her time away from the spotlight, and hasn’t planned to release new music anytime soon as a form of protest against her conservatorship, which Jamie, 67, has controlled since 2008. As conservator, Jamie has power over the Grammy winner’s multimillion dollar estate, her personal affairs, her relationships and even her taxes.

“Britney has expressed that she doesn’t want to work again because she doesn’t want to continue to essentially keep herself under the conservatorship,” the source tells Us. “Britney resents that her dad is given a monthly allowance which is around $10,000 a month for his services overseeing her finances.”

A second insider confirms that the former Mouseketeer “is in no rush” to record new music. “The thought barely crosses her mind. This is the longest break between album cycles in her career — it’s coming up on four years since Glory was released — and she’s perfectly content with it,” the source adds.

News of Britney’s reluctance to get back into the recording studio comes shortly after her youngest son, Jayden, alleged that she might quit the business entirely. The 13-year-old, whom Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, fielded questions from fans during an Instagram Live Q&A earlier this month and promised that he would reveal “the whole story” about his mother’s well-being if he reached 5,000 followers.

Though he admitted he didn’t know whether or not the “Circus” singer was “being controlled” by her father, Jayden said he hasn’t seen her “doing a lot of music at all” recently.

“I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?” the teenager said at the time.

For more on Britney’s battle against her conservatorship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.