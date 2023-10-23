Sam Asghari is adjusting to life as a single man — and he’s apparently feeling himself.

Asghari, 29, talked up his assets in a new Q&A with Interview magazine published on Monday, October 23. “My butt is too big to hide,” he joked when asked where he goes to hide. “I was the worst person at hide-and-go-seek.”

He referenced his posterior again when asked what he tells himself when no one else is around to hear. “Dang, you’ve got a great ASS,” he quipped.

Asghari also had a surprising answer when prompted to name the celebrity he’d most like to sleep with. “Borat,” he replied, referencing the character played by Sacha Baron Cohen. “I’m attracted to his mustache. I find the way he says ‘very nice’ extremely sexy. Haha.”

While Asghari is single following his split from wife Britney Spears, the actor played coy when asked about the last time he picked someone up. “Tonight,” he quipped. “A hitchhiker that happened to be a robber. Oh well.”

Spears, 41, and Asghari announced their split in August after 14 months of marriage. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari — who wed Spears in June 2022 — added in his statement that “s–t happens” and concluded with a message to the public. “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he wrote.

Spears, for her part, said she was “a little shocked” in a subsequent post shared via Instagram. “I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she wrote days after Ashgari filed for divorce. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Related: Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years Britney Spears’ career and personal life have faced a series of ups and downs over the years. Spears first showed off her vocal skills on the singing competition Star Search at 10 years old in 1992. Following a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, she signed a record deal with Jive Records in 1997 and […]

Spears is currently gearing up for the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, but Us Weekly confirmed earlier this year that the book will not address her split from Asghari. Asghari, meanwhile, has said he’s not concerned with the memoir’s contents, in part because he’s already read the book.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard,” he told TMZ earlier this month, adding he was “very proud” of Spears for undertaking the project. “I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one [to write].”

Asghari seemed to hint at the split in his interview when fielding a question about the first letter of the name of the person who hurt him the most, saying it was “B” — but he then said he was referring to someone else entirely. “My high school football coach really did kick my ass,” he added.