Britney Spears is sending a telling message ahead of the highly anticipated release of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

On Sunday, October 22, the 41-year-old pop star — who frequently shares memes, photos and artwork that is meaningful to her via Instagram — uploaded a shot of a pink-frosted cake decorated with the words “See you in hell” written in white icing.

“💅💅,” she captioned the confectionary photo, which was taken by photographer Marta Blue. Spears has shared Blue’s work several times via Instagram, including another shot on Sunday, this one of a hand catching water under a bathtub faucet.

Spears’ book hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24 — and it contains bombshell after bombshell.

The Grammy winner dives into detail on her many relationships over the years — including her romance with Justin Timberlake, her past marriages and the complicated dynamic with her family members.

During her romance with Timberlake, which lasted from 1999 to 2002, Spears revealed in the book she got pregnant — and had an abortion.

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote in an excerpt obtained by People earlier this month. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

She later went on to welcome sons Sean Preston, now 18, and Jayden James, now 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that there is a passage in the book about how her father, Jamie Spears — who helmed Britney’s controversial conservatorship for 13 years — allegedly “shook” a 13-year-old Sean Preston during an argument in 2019.

“My son went to lock himself in a bedroom to end the fight, and my dad broke down the door and shook him,” Britney wrote. “Kevin filed a police report, and my dad was barred from seeing the kids.” (No criminal charges were filed against Jamie, now 71, in the incident.)

As more and more excerpts from The Woman in Me were revealed, Spears took to Instagram to set the record straight on her intentions behind penning the memoir.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means. That was me then … that is in the past!!!” she wrote on Friday, October 20.

“It’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!!” she continued. “I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and s–t happens. This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written, although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future.”