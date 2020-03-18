Instagram can be a circus — and Britney Spears is not having it. After being called out for posting several photos from the same shoot, the Princess of Pop took a moment to hit back at her haters.

“I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit. For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!!” Spears, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 17.

The Grammy winner went on to explain that she has “never owned a white bathing suit before” and simply liked how it looked against a red backdrop.

“Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!” she continued. “Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another …. !!!!!!”

Spears ended her post with an apology to people who “were offended by me posting about horses” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am truly sorry if I offended anyone,” she wrote. “I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice !!!!!”

Alongside her lengthy caption, the “Toxic” singer uploaded a meme that read, “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.”

Spears has been more active than usual on Instagram in recent weeks, more than one year after announcing a career hiatus and canceling her second Las Vegas residency, Domination.

“Britney is in no rush to start recording music again. The thought barely crosses her mind,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “This is the longest break between album cycles in her career — it’s coming up on four years since Glory was released — and she’s perfectly content with it.”

A second insider revealed that Spears “doesn’t want to work again because she doesn’t want to continue to essentially keep herself under the conservatorship” that has been in place since 2008. “Britney resents that her dad is given a monthly allowance which is around $10,000 a month for his services overseeing her finances,” the second insider told Us earlier this month.

The news of the pop star’s reluctance to make new music came on the heels of her 13-year-old son Jayden’s controversial Instagram Live on March 3, during which he slammed her father, Jamie Spears, and told fans that she “might just quit” working.

Britney shares Jayden and Sean Preston, 14, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

