In her own words. Britney Spears wants fans to know she writes her own Instagram captions. More so, she doesn’t appreciate when people say otherwise.

“There are no hidden messages,” a source close to the pop star, 39, revealed to Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 2. “The documentary has torn her apart because there were so many assumptions based on conjecture.”

According to the insider, Spears feels it’s “insulting” that people “pick apart her posts” and claim she’s not the writer.

“Britney is extremely intelligent, strong and business savvy. She is taking back her life,” the source continued. “Portraying her as this backwoods hillbilly who posts hidden messages on her Instagram account only hurts her personally.”

Earlier on Friday, the “Toxic” singer shut down speculation that her conservatorship keeps her from controlling her own social media accounts.

Spears’ comment was directed at her former makeup artist, Billy Brasfield, who claimed in an interview that the star was not responsible for her Tuesday, March 30, Instagram post, during which she commented on the “Framing Britney Spears” episode of The New York Times Presents.

“No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts,” the Mississippi native told TMZ on Friday. “I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B.”

Like many others, the Grammy winner works with several individuals on her team to curate her social media presence. Still, she oversees the entire production.

“Britney has complete control over her social media. She has her own social media team, and she and that team decide what goes out,” a second source told Us. “The conservatorship has no involvement with that whatsoever.”

Spears spoke out on Tuesday about her feelings surrounding “Framing Britney Spears.”

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well . I still cry sometimes,” she wrote via Instagram. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

The “Gimme More” singer also noted how she’s spent her entire life under public scrutiny.

“My life has always been speculated … watched,” she continued in part. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged … insulted … and embarrassed by the media … and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!”