It’s her prerogative! Contrary to some #FreeBritney activists’ theories, Britney Spears is in control of her own Instagram posts, according to her social media manager, Cassie Petrey.

The Crowd Surf cofounder spoke out on Tuesday, February 2, after fans speculated that the singer, 39, has been sending hidden messages in her captions amid her conservatorship battle.

“First and foremost, I absolutely adore the Britney Spears fan base. They are incredible, loyal, and passionate about her. I admire them. I know everything they do and say is because they truly love her. Which is why it’s been easy for me to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown my way over the years – because I know deep down it’s all out of love for one of the greatest pop stars of all time,” she wrote via Instagram. “However, there are a lot of inaccurate theories out there about how Britney Spears’ social media operates, and I want to give as much information as I can without violating her privacy or mine.”

Petrey insisted that Spears “creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram” in addition to handpicking “the google images, pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else” that pops up on her feed.

“Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her. She generally edits the videos herself. If a video she sends in is edited by her social media team, it’s because she gave specific instructions and asked for it to be edited that way. Then she sees it and decides if she wants to post it or not,” she continued. “She has stated many times that she creates the posts, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again. Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on instagram.”

Petrey concluded her post by asking fans to “just be nice” to the Grammy winner because “that’s all she really wants.” She added, “Don’t bully her. She doesn’t deserve it. She’s having fun creating posts and sharing images that she likes. That’s it. There’s not some secret agenda to it. She’s just having a good time, and I hope this helps people see it for what it actually is.”

Talent agent Jason Trawick, who was engaged to Spears from 2011 to 2013, was among those who commended Petrey for clearing up any confusion. He commented on her post, “Ahh Miss Cassie, a Queen in her own right ! She is a very smart person. Wake up and learn from her!!”

Spears, who has been on an indefinite work hiatus since January 2019, has hit back at her critics numerous times over the years. In a March 2020 Instagram post, she wrote, “Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!”

Seven months later, the former Mouseketeer assured fans that she is the “happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” adding, “I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine.”