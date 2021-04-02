Her prerogative. Britney Spears addressed speculation that her conservatorship keeps her from being in control of her own social media.

The Grammy winner, 39, specifically shot down allegations from Billy Brasfield, one of her former makeup artists. He claimed Spears told him via text message that she was not responsible for the Tuesday, March 30, Instagram post on her account that responded to the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

“No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts,” the pop star told TMZ on Friday, April 2. “I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B.”

While Spears does work with a group of individuals to cultivate her social media presence, she is in charge. “Britney has complete control over her social media. She has her own social media team, and she and that team decide what goes out,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The conservatorship has no involvement with that whatsoever.”

The singer broke her silence earlier this week on the New York Times Presents episode that chronicled her journey. “My life has always been speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive,” she wrote via Instagram. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media … and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!”

She then revealed her reaction to the documentary. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes,” she noted. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

An insider told Us earlier this week that Spears decided to publicly address the episode because “she’s not oblivious to what is being [said] about her in the news and some days she reaches a breaking point.” She is also worried about how her sons, Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline will perceive the depiction of her career, conservatorship and more.

“She’s embarrassed by the documentary mainly because her kids are at the age where they can access it and watch what their mom has gone through,” the source added. “It’s turned into a nightmare for her because she can’t imagine what her kids are going to think now, and it’s certainly triggered some emotions from her past. She’s a major pop star, but she’s still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public’s opinion about her.”