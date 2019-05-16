Stronger than yesterday, indeed! Britney Spears reshared a video of herself breaking it down to Michael and Janet Jackson’s 1995 hit, “Scream,” from March 2018 on Instagram on Thursday, May 16.

The post comes just one day after her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, caused a stir when he gave a grim outlook on the “Lucky” singer’s career to TMZ, implying she may ‘never’ perform again.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered, it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency,” the showbiz vet, 55, told the website. “Not in the near future and possibly never again.”

Rudolph later clarified his comments to Billboard, noting that he didn’t mean to insinuate that the pop star was done with the stage forever. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything, so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”

The “Piece of Me” songstress, 37, put her scheduled Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, on an indefinite hiatus in January in order to be present for her ailing father, Jamie Spears. “I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” she said in a statement at the time, adding, “I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Since then, she’s dealt with multiple personal issues, checking into a 30-day mental health treatment program in April, and getting a temporary restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi, amid claims of harassment one month later. (Lutfi denied the allegations.)

Us exclusively revealed on Tuesday, May 14, that Spears is currently seeking to end the conservatorship her father, Jamie, has over her personal life. “Britney doesn’t care if Jamie is left in control of her finances with the conservatorship of the estate remaining,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this week. “However, according to Britney, the conservatorship of her personal life needs to end. She is finished with Jamie having control of her personal life and wants to have her own control over that.”

The Grammy winner was ordered to undergo a 730 evaluation on Friday, May 10, as the first step to potentially end the conservatorship.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!