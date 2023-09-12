Jax Taylor has been very vocal about his issues with Randall Emmett but it looks like Brittany Cartwright‘s mother, Sherri Cartwright, may not have gotten the memo.

Bravo fans were surprised to see Sherri leave a comment on Emmett’s Instagram post, which featured photos of him and his daughters. “Game day❤️❤️ @miamidolphins,” Emmett, 52, wrote on Monday, September 11, alongside a snap of him holding 2-year-old daughter Ocean, who he shares with ex Lala Kent.

Emmett’s eldest daughter, 12-year-old London, was also posing in the shot. He shares London and 9-year-old daughter Rylee with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. Sherri, meanwhile, gushed over Emmett’s kids, writing, “Pretty girls” in the comments section.

An eagle-eyed follower quickly questioned the communication by replying, “@sherri.cartwright I mean did you forget that this man owes your son in law $75000?”

Taylor, 44, and Emmett formed a friendship during the director’s relationship with Kent, 33. The former couple got engaged in 2018 but ultimately called it quits three years later amid cheating rumors. Taylor’s bromance with Emmett subsequently took a turn as well in the aftermath.

During a May episode of his and Brittany’s “When Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor claimed he invested money with Emmett that he has yet to see a return on.

“Randall and I had a deal where I would invest in movies with him,” Taylor said about his alleged $300,000 investment. “They were bridge loans, and I would get a producer credit. I invest in the movie, I wait until the movie airs and then I would get my money back. There’s really no losing in this, it’s a pretty easy thing. He does it with his mom and dad, too.”

The House of Villains star accused Emmett of giving him a “bulls—t excuse” about where the money went, adding, “You took from a family man, I’m not a studio.” Taylor has continued to call out Emmett on his podcast since breaking his silence on the feud.

Emmett, for his part, alleged that Taylor threatened him after an unsuccessful investment venture. He claimed Taylor, 44, invested $300,000 in his film project — and lost $75,000 when the movie “fell apart.”

“He then went on and started threatening me that if I didn’t pay him the balance back — me personally, not the company that took the money for a project — that he was gonna out me publicly and this and that,” the producer said in an August episode of his “It’s a Racquet” podcast. “I was like, ‘Dude, we’re friends. Why are you threatening me? It’s disgusting.”

Emmett continued: “I wanted to get his balance of $75,000 back, but I don’t owe him that personally. I’m doing that because I always considered him a friend. … At a time when Jax didn’t have a job, [he] came to me in a sincere way and said, ‘Can I invest with you?’ And I said, ‘Yes, an investment is an investment, it’s not a loan to me personally …’ And he knows as a grown man that an investment is a risk.”