Brittany Mahomes is seemingly firing back at the narrative that she was rude to an employee at the Baltimore Ravens stadium.

“I take rumors as a compliment,” a quote shared by Mahomes, 28, on Wednesday, January 31, read. “The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered.”

Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, appears to be responding to TikTok commenters who took umbrage with how she spoke to a stadium employee after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28.

In a TikTok video posted to CBS on NFL’s account, Brittany can be seen kissing Patrick following his big win. She then asked a Ravens employee for assistance.

“Where do we go from here?” Brittany can be heard asking, attempting to find her way out of the stadium, looking confused and making a circle motion with her finger. Some fans took her “finger twirl” as a rude gesture.

“It’s the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me😳,” one commenter wrote, while others claimed she was acting “rude.”

Some internet users did, however, come to Brittany’s defense.

Related: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' Sweetest Friendship Moments in Photos Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes prove it’s nice to have a friend on NFL game days. Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sparked a friendship with Swift during the 2023-2024 season after the pop star began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “They have a really genuine friendship and love […]

“I don’t get the hate,” one person wrote. “I would ask the same question if I didn’t know🤷🏾‍♀️.”

During Sunday’s game, Brittany was accompanied by Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller in a suite at M&T Bank Stadium as they watched the Chiefs defeat the Ravens 17-10.

“LVIII,” Brittany captioned a series of photos from the game on Wednesday. In the snaps, Brittany is hugging Swift as they both wear AFC Conference Championship caps, celebrating their mans’ wins. (While Brittany is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick, Swift is dating tight end Travis Kelce.)

After the game both Brittany and Swift took the field to celebrate with their significant others.

“PROUD❤️,” Brittany captioned a separate Instagram post on Sunday. In all five photos, she’s all smiles while posing alongside Patrick.

She also gave fans a look at Sunday’s game day outfit. Brittany posed on the field in a black-and-white trench coat emblazoned with red patches that spelled out “Mahomes” and the number “15” to show Chiefs Kingdom support.

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years As Patrick Mahomes makes headlines for his accomplishments on the field, his family often raises eyebrows for off-the-field antics. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s support system includes his father, Pat Mahomes, his mother, Randi Martin, brother Jackson Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple share daughter Sterling and son Bronze, whom they welcomed in February […]

“Before->After ❤️ #we’reback😊,” she wrote, referencing the upcoming Super Bowl. (The Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35.)

The Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

Brittany has been supporting Patrick throughout the entirety of his NFL career. The couple were high school sweethearts, officially tying the knot in March 2022. The couple shares two kids, Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 13 months.