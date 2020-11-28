Being in quarantine isn’t stopping Brooke Burke from staying active! Despite having to stay home more often due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fitness guru is still maintaining her healthy lifestyle. She even let Us Weekly tag along for a day in her life to see what she’s been doing.

Before starting her workouts, the TV personality, 49, drinks a cup of a coffee with her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, first thing in the morning. “How can you not have a great day when you wake up [to a] handsome face [like his],” she gushes.

Then, the actress typically hosts two livestreams daily via Brooke Burke Body online and her exclusive app. In order to maintain her energy throughout the fitness sessions, Burke always takes a Tru Niagen supplement.

“It’s been a game-changer for me,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explains, noting that she enjoys mixing the brand’s new powder sticks into her drinks.

After work, the fun starts! For the remainder of her day, Burke spends quality time with her loved ones. One of her favorite ways to do that is to go hiking with her beloved German shepherd. “It’s a great way to ground yourself and just be in the moment,” she notes.

Burke also enjoys bonding with her older children — Neriah and Sierra — whom she shares with her first ex-husband, Garth Fisher, and her younger kids — Heaven, 13, and Shaya, 12 — whom she shares with her other ex-husband, David Charvet.

“I hope my kids never get too old for snuggles with their mom,” she says. “I cherish these moments.”

Want to know what else Burke does to spend her day?