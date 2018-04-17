A fresh wound. Brooke Burke opened up about filing for divorce from David Charvet during her visit to The Steve Harvey Show on Tuesday, April 17.

The 46-year-old model and TV host seemed to be in good spirits as she shared her outlook on marriage and spoke candidly about her decision to end her own union.

“Isn’t it about learning along the way? I mean, you know, I just recently filed for divorce so this is all very fresh and vulnerable for me,” Burke revealed. “But my goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes.”

Added the Wild On! alum: “It’s easier said than done, ask me in six months or so, but I’m not taking [the baggage] with me.”

Burke filed for divorce from the Melrose Place star, 45, on April 6 after six years of marriage. She wrote about the split on her ModernMoms blog three days later, admitting that she is “deeply saddened” by the separation “because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so.”

The author noted that nothing “sensational” or “scandalous” contributed to the breakup and the former couple are committed to finding “new ways to remain a loving family” together.

Burke and Charvet started dating in 2006 and tied the knot in August 2011. They share two children together, daughter Heaven Rain, 11, and son Shaya Braven, 10. Burke and her first husband, Garth Fisher, are parents to daughter Neriah, 18, and Sierra Sky, 16.

