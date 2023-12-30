Brooke Hogan is a married woman, tying the knot with hockey player Steven Oleksy over a year ago.

Hogan, 35, and Oleksy, 37, wed in June 2022, according to TMZ. The outlet, which reported that the pair exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Orlando, also published the official wedding photos.

In the pics, Hogan held hands with her husband beneath a rounded archway that had been covered with flowers. She stunned in a long lace bridal gown and wore her hair in an updo. Oleksy, for his part, opted for an all-black suit.

TMZ further noted that Hogan and Oleksy held a second ceremony earlier this month in Michigan with his family. Further details have not been revealed. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

It is not known how long Hogan and Oleksy had been dating. According to TMZ, the couple met through mutual friends.

Brooke is the daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and his first wife, Linda Hogan. Hulk, 70, and Linda, 64, who also share son Nick, divorced in 2009. Hulk remarried Jennifer McDaniel before they split in 2021. He walked down the aisle for a third time in September, marrying Sky Daily. Brooke skipped the nuptials.

“As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years,” Brooke, who previously appeared with her family on their Hogan Knows Best reality show in the early 2000s, wrote via Instagram on September 25. “With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.”

She continued at the time: “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well. ❤️.”

Before finding love with Oleksy, Brooke got engaged to NFL star Phil Costa in June 2013. They split five months later.

Nearly five years after her broken engagement, Brooke made a triumphant return to reality TV and competed on MTV’s Champs Vs. Stars.

“I didn’t realize that there was so much. I didn’t realize the politics, like the game of mental chess that you had to play, and that’s really what I wasn’t prepared for,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018. “I came in thinking, ‘All right, so my personal background in TV, I’m gonna make it a positive experience. I’m gonna have fun, and this is gonna be like my bucket list thing that I’m crossing off.’”

She added, “Then, like the second day in, [I got] roped into this crazy drama and I’m telling you, I am crying. I called my dad and I’m like, ‘I should have never done TV again. It was better being normal.’ And he was just like, ‘Stick it out, baby. You’re gonna be great. Just focus on the competition. Stay positive.’”

Brooke, who lost Champs Vs. Stars, has since resigned from the public eye and started an interior design business in Nashville.