A whole new world. Brooks Laich is still learning about flirty social media messages in the wake of his split from Julianne Hough.

The hockey player, 37, opened up about facing new challenges online as he adjusts to single life during the latest episode of his “How Men Think” podcast on Monday, August 17. Laich was married to Hough, 32, for nearly three years before they called it quits in May.

“I’m not good — I never had social media until I was already dating. So I’ve never had the DMs, as far as dating DMS. I’ve reached out to, like, musicians and people that I’m a fan of and connected that way … but I’ve never used it as a dating tool,” the Canadian athlete explained. “I had someone send me ‘LOL’ — they were sending me ‘LOL’ all the time. I thought it meant ‘lots of love.’ I’m a DM moron.”

While he’s not entirely a pro when it comes to DM shorthand, he recounted an experience with a certain follower who took a shot at messaging him — and asked guest Paige Spiranac for advice on how to interpret it.

“What about this message? ‘Hi, nice to meet you. You’re super inspiring and have incredible, positive energy. Thank you for being amazing and putting a smile on my face every time I see a pic of you and Koda,'” Laich said, reading from his DMs. “This is just a friend message. … Geez, it’s so hard.”

Though he’s still learning the ropes, Laich knew there was one thing to avoid when sliding into someone’s messages on social media: NSFW photos.

“Hand up, I have never, ever in my life sent a d–k pic. I have never sent one in my life, still to this day, I’ve never sent one,” he revealed. “It’s like, ‘Oh my god, do you realize the internet’s forever?’ That’s out there now. … Don’t do it, dudes. You’re better than that.”

Despite Laich’s interest in becoming a better DM dater, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Hough is “still hoping for a reconciliation” after the pair’s recent split. Another insider hinted in July that the Dancing With the Stars alum “fully does want him back” and that “things are always up in the air” between the two.