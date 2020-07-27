Reminiscent of his past life. Brooks Laich reflected on his wedding to Julianne Hough nearly two months after their split was announced.

The former NHL player, 37, opened up about his 2017 nuptials to the America’s Got Talent alum, 32, on a Monday, July 27 episode of his “How Men Think” podcast. During his discussion with country star Tyler Rich, Laich shared his empathy for engaged couples having to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have friends that have had to postpone their wedding and my heart absolutely breaks for them, because reflecting on my wedding and how that was just the greatest time of my life, I just want everybody to have that experience,” he explained. “That memory of your world, her world, both worlds colliding, the people you love the most in the world coming together to celebrate love.”

The Canada native added, “I just want that for people and it breaks my heart to hear weddings being postponed and so my perspective would be yeah, from the guy’s standpoint it is as disappointing or saddening if the wedding has to be postponed.”

Laich and Hough began dating in 2014 and they tied the knot in July 2017 near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The romantic ceremony was attended by nearly 200 guests, including Hough’s best friend Nina Dobrev.

The Footloose actress’ big brother, Derek Hough, told E! News at the time that “every day was so planned to perfection” during her wedding week. The World of Dance judge, 35, noted how “effortless” everything was, adding: “I’m just gonna elope in Vegas, because I’m never gonna be able to compete with this.”

Laich and Julianne announced their split in May after nearly three years of marriage. In a joint statement, the estranged couple said they had “lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.”

Though a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Laich and the former Dancing With the Stars pro were “not doing well” a month before their breakup was confirmed, the pair celebrated her birthday together at a pool party on Saturday, July 25.

An insider recently told Us that Julianne is hoping to reconcile her relationship with Laich. “They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” the source said. “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”