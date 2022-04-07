A picture says a thousand words. Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared the first photos of the actor since announcing his aphasia diagnosis.

“Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” the former model, 43, captioned the sweet Instagram images — taken by their 10-year-old daughter, Mabel — of her and the Die Hard star, 67, cuddled up together on a log in the woods. The pair looked lovingly into each other’s eyes in the first shot. In the second picture, she posed with her head on his shoulder while he looked directly at the camera.

“#offthegrid,” Heming Willis added of the Wednesday, April 6, slideshow, including a mountain emoji and a hiking boot emoticon.

The Malta native, along with the Sixth Sense star’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his five children — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, and (whom he shares with the Now and Then actress, 59) as well as Mabel and Evelyn, 7 (whom he shares with Heming Willis) — jointly announced the actor’s recent diagnosis via Instagram on March 30.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the blended family wrote, explaining that as a result, “he is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

While his family noted that it is “a really challenging time” for all of them, they’re “moving through this as a strong family unit.”

The Germany native has long embraced the nuances of his blended family, which at one point also included Moore’s then-husband, Ashton Kutcher. (Willis and Moore split in 1998 after 11 years of marriage.)

“He’s blessed to have them on hand. They’re all pulling together, and that’s what matters,” a source told Us Weekly of the Emmy winner’s family support amid this difficult time. “Emma, the girls and Demi are all united in being there for Bruce and ensuring he has the best possible treatment.”

The insider added that, “mercifully,” Willis is “extremely self-sufficient at this point in time” in his battle with aphasia, which is a neurological condition that impacts one’s ability to understand language or effectively communicate.

While the Pulp Fiction star “is selfless to a fault about handling as much as he can,” the source told Us Heming Willis has been open about how the love they have all received from fans has made a difference for the family.

“Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on March 31. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

