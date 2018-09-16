No shade. Busy Philipps said her viral Lindsay Lohan dance imitation video with friend Kelly Oxford wasn’t ill intended.

“It was really just in good fun,” the Dawson’s Creek alum told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Variety and Women in Film even on Saturday, September 15. “I wasn’t trying to make fun. It wasn’t a mean-spirited thing.”

She continued: “We just truly were like, girlfriend is living her best life in Mykonos, we’re home on a Friday night with our children eating pizza, let’s do this, and it was fun.”

Philipps also addressed Lohan’s seemingly shady response the following week. “I said I was dead. That was my comment back to her,” the 39-year-old actress dished. “I’m dead.”

The 32-year-old Mean Girls star first made headlines when social media videos of her flipping her hair and grooving at her Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece on August 31 surfaced.

Later that day, Philipps and Oxford, 41, got in on the fun, documenting their attempts to mirror Lohan’s epic dance moves on Instagram.

“@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night,” she captioned the clip. “Honestly, it’s weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect. (if you do it, we want to see! tag us!)”

The following week, Lohan seemed to clap back at Philipps in the comment section of a sponsored Instagram post for Tropicana that the This Will Only Hurt a Little author shared.

“It’s so beautiful raising this awareness,” Lohan commented, to which Philipps replied, “@lindsaylohan I’m actually deceased,” alongside three crying-laughing emojis.

