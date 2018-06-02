Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About the Importance of Austria’s Life Ball Event

Caitlyn Jenner was in attendance at the Life Ball Welcome party in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, June 1, and she spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the importance of the event.

Jenner, 68, arrived for the cocktail hour at Life Ball, which was held at Vienna’s City Hall, to show her support for the fundraising charity event, which helps raise HIV/AIDS awareness. “This is my first time to the Life Ball. First time to Vienna,” she told Us exclusively. “I’m a Life Ball virgin and this is absolutely great.”

“The whole city celebrates this and diversity, diversity is good. They have raised so much money for HIV,” Jenner said about the event, which was founded in 1992. “I have my own foundation that I raise money for and I know how difficult that is and what a great job they’ve done all the years.”

She added: “They’ve really made a difference in the world.”

This year is the Life Ball’s 25th anniversary. Since it was founded, it has become the largest charity event in Europe supporting people who are living with HIV and AIDS. The former I Am Cait star attended the event alongside her close friend Sophia Hutchins. The reality star looked elegant at the celebration, wearing a black, floral dress with sheer sleeves, black pumps and paired the look with a Gucci handbag. Hutchins, 21, wore a simple black dress and strappy, high-heeled beige sandals.

As previously reported, the Olympian and her close friend headed to Vienna on a flight from New York City on Thursday, May 31.

“She posed for selfies with other passengers in the ticketing area [while] waiting for the flight,” an eyewitness told Us about the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The pair “did a loop around the plane through economy and back up” from their first class seats, the insider told Us. “Sophia led the way, clutching a glass of red wine. Caitlyn followed behind her, holding a glass of white. They were smiling and very friendly. Caitlyn would stop and say ‘hello’ and introduce herself to those who wanted to say ‘hi.’” Other celebrities, including Kelly Osbourne, were also on the plane.

The event took place the night before Jenner’s son Brody Jenner married his longtime fiancée Kaitlynn Carter. The pair tied the knot on Saturday, June 2, on the island of Nihi Sumba in Indonesia. His brother Brandon Jenner and mother Linda Thompson were in attendance.

