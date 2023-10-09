Caitlyn Jenner has been married three times — and that’s enough for her.

“I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship,” the Olympian, 73, recently told U.K.’s The Times, explaining that she is “very single.”

“I’ll never have a relationship in the future,” she emphasized. “I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Instead, Jenner is keeping busy with her large family and her hobbies.

Related: Every Kardashian-Jenner Divorce Over the Years Long before Keeping Up With the Kardashians was even a thought, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family quietly fell in and out of love. Once the E! reality series premiered in October 2007, however, the attention on their personal lives reached new heights. Caitlyn Jenner became the first prominent KarJenner to get a divorce. In […]

“Every night of the week I could go to somebody’s house and have dinner,” she told the outlet, referring to her big brood. Jenner, who noted she “get[s] my exercise in all the time,” also spends her time flying airplanes, “play[ing] a lot of golf” and racing cars.

“I raced cars for 20-odd years,” she explained. “Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.”

Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, was previously married three times. The gold medalist was married to Chrystie Scott from 1972 to 1981 (with whom she shares son Burt and daughter Cassandra), to Linda Thompson from 1981 to 1986 (with whom she shares sons Brandon and Brody) and to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2014 (with whom she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie). During her marriage to Kris, 67, Caitlyn was also the stepparent of Kris’ children with ex-husband Robert Kardashian: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

Though Caitlyn quipped to the Times that she has so many family members she could dine with any one of them at any given time, she has had an infamously rocky relationship with several of her children. And it doesn’t look like she would be dining at Kris’ invitation anytime soon, either.

“If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her,” Caitlyn revealed on the U.K. morning show This Morning on Wednesday, October 4. “Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

Related: Caitlyn Jenner's Ups and Downs With the Kardashian Siblings Over the Years Caitlyn Jenner has had her ups and downs with the Kardashian clan over the years, with the drama playing out both onscreen and off. When the Olympian wed ex-wife Kris Jenner in 1991, she gained four stepchildren: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. The former spouses — who announced their separation in […]

Kris and Caitlyn split in 2014 after 23 years of marriage. Caitlyn came out as transgender the following year.

“To be honest with you, I don’t see myself dating women in the future,” Caitlyn revealed on a 2016 episode of her short-lived reality show, I Am Cait. “I’ve been there, done that, got three ex-wives.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner's Ups and Downs Over the Years The way it was. After 22 years of marriage and raising a blended family together, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner announced their separation two years before the former Olympian publicly came out as transgender. “We are living apart,” the Safely founder previously revealed to Us Weekly in October 2013. “But there is no animosity. We are united […]

Though she was linked to close friend Sophia Hutchins between 2017 and 2018, Caitlyn insisted that the two were just pals.

“We are not going to get into that,” she told Variety in 2018. “But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”