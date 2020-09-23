Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Badly Injures Hand in ‘Terrible’ Accident

Road to recovery. Buddy Valastro is on the mend after he accidentally impaled his hand while bowling with his family at their New Jersey home.

The Cake Boss star, 43, shared a photo on Wednesday, September 23, via Instagram of himself in a hospital bed with a bandaged right arm. “I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago,” he captioned the post. “What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes #ironfist.”

The Buddy vs. Duff star‘s rep tells Us Weekly, “Buddy was spending some quality time on Sunday bowling with his family. There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but turned into a terrible accident. After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. ”

The rep explains, “Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2″ metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.”

Valastro’s sons, Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13 — whom he shares with his wife, Lisa Valastro — attempted “to cut through the metal rod and relieve [their] father from the machine” using a reciprocating saw, according to the rep. The New Jersey native and Lisa, 40, also share daughter Sofia, 17, and son Carlo, 9.

The rep added, “It will be an uphill battle as it’s Buddy’s dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy.”

The baker underwent emergency surgery at Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey on Sunday, September 20, to “remove the impaled rod and stabilize the wound.” He had another surgery performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson, a renowned orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Buddy’s celebrity chef pals sent him well-wishes via Instagram following news of the incident. Duff Goldman commented on his Instagram post, “Get better homie. You’re gonna need that hand.”

Top Chef star Brooke Williamson wrote, “Sending love, get well soon!” while Emeril Lagasse replied, “Get better quick my friend!”