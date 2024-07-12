Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden will soon be on the move.

The couple has listed their farmhouse in the Benedict Canyon section of Beverly Hills for $17.8 million, according to realtor.com.

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, bought the 9,655-square-foot home four years ago for $14.7 million, according to People. The home holds seven bedrooms and 8.5 baths.

The listing describes the mansion as a “gorgeous architectural farmhouse estate perfectly situated at the top of [a] long gated double wide driveway [with a] guard house. This stunning compound sits on just under 1.7 acres of lush foliage and total privacy.”

The main house boasts an “exceptional floor plan and scale with high ceilings and natural light” and a “living room with beamed ceiling and fireplace.” The kitchen has a large center island with a dining area and French doors that open to the pool and courtyard patio.

Some of the more luxurious amenities include a home theater with its own bath, full-sized guest house, a pool with waterfalls and a walking path leading through “hillside gardens.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, bought the mansion in mid-2020, at the height of the pandemic, when their daughter, Raddix, was nine months old. Madden, the lead guitarist for Good Charlotte, was working from home at the time, allowing him time to bond with the baby.

“The best part of [quarantine] and having to stay within our little bubble within this COVID situation is that her dad gets to be home,” Diaz said in a July 2020, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “He works from home, so … he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, whereas if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn’t have been able to do that. We’re just having a lot of gratitude for that.”

Diaz and Madden welcomed their second child, son Cardinal, in March.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement on March 22. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! … He’s a really cute [baby]. We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”

Now a mother of two, Diaz is wading back into acting after a brief hiatus. She has several projects on the books, including a reprisal of her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, set to release in 2026.

Variety reports that Diaz and Madden also own two properties in Los Angeles and a condo in New York City.