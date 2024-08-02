Cameron Mathison was spotted with esthetician Aubree Knight shortly after announcing his divorce, but a source exclusively tells Us Weekly the pair are “just friends.”

According to the insider, there’s “nothing romantic going on” between Mathison, 54, and Knight. “It’s purely platonic,” the source tells Us.

The twosome were photographed walking side by side in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 1. Mathison looked casual in a black T-shirt and white trousers, while Knight wore a black matching set and white sneakers. The duo were all smiles on the sunny day but didn’t show any PDA.

One day before the friendly outing, the Great American Family actor announced his split from his wife of more than 20 years, Vanessa Mathison.

Related: Great American Family’s 2024 ‘Great American Christmas’ Lineup: A Guide © Great American Media 2024 Great American Family’s fourth-annual “Great American Christmas” is shaping up to be a big celebration with Candace Cameron Bure and more stars at the helm. In February, the network announced the first few movies from its 2024 lineup, including Jill Wagner’s Aurora Christmas. Two months later, Great American Family revealed […]

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” the pair wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 31. “We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them.”

The now-estranged couple tied the knot in July 2002 and went on to welcome two children: son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.

Shortly before news broke of the pair’s divorce, Cameron exclusively opened up to Us about facing a “new chapter” in his relationship with Vanessa.

“We’re just trying to figure it all out,” he said on July 24. “But she’s really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her. And she’s learned the bass and she’s back to her modeling days and she’s traveling and doing things, and I’m really encouraging that. And yeah, we’re just trying to figure it all out.”

Cameron explained that he and Vanessa spent much of their marriage being “other-centric,” adding, “It feels so good to care about them and their interests and what their likes are and their dislikes are, and to be involved and ask and listen. It’s beautiful and helpful for them in the relationship, and it feels good for us.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

According to the actor, putting his loved ones’ needs before his own is a “beautiful way to live” despite his busy schedule.

“It can be in your spouse and it can be with your children, it can be with your colleagues at work, it can be with your friends, it can be with strangers, just to really care about others,” he said. “That’s how I try to live. And I feel like when that happens in a relationship, I think it’s the best possible case scenario.”

Earlier in July, Cameron shared a glimpse of a summer getaway with his kids. “Magical trip through AZ so far with my two loves🥰. This fall, Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion design,” he wrote via Instagram on July 13. “And Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology. Every moment is so precious.”

Vanessa was noticeably absent from the photos, but she expressed her support in the comments section. “Love these so much!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.