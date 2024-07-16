Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aren’t back together despite their recent Miami meetup.

“Shawn and Camilla are not dating. They are just friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly after Cabello, 27, and Mendes, 25, were seen sitting together and chatting at the Copa América final on Sunday, July 14.

According to the insider, Cabello and Mendes “will go months without speaking” but are “always friendly” when they run into each other. “[It is] as if no time has passed,” the source adds.

The former couple previously attempted to rekindle their romance in 2023 — to no avail.

“Shawn and Camila tried to make it work again romantically last summer but realized neither of them were ready to be in a relationship again,” the source explains. “It wasn’t a bad breakup, so they have remained friendly.”

Cabello and Mendes have “gone through a lot together,” the insider tells Us. “[They] will always have a bond to an extent, as they have helped each other through their mental health struggles over the years,” the source says. “Shawn and Camila both enjoy seeing each other, but it’s strictly friendly.”

After five years of friendship, Cabello and Mendes went public with their relationship in 2019. Two years later, they announced their split.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Before they called it quits, Cabello opened up about how therapy helped her connection with Mendes.

“For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” she told Glamour in her October 2021 cover story. “I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me. I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

Mendes also weighed in on the “extreme amount of patience and understanding” that his then-girlfriend offered him. “I think the truth is that when you’re struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be — and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing,” he said during the joint interview. “We give each other so much space and understanding and patience.”

Two years after their breakup, Mendes and Cabello were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella in April 2023. A source told Us at the time that the twosome weren’t rushing to get back together.

“They were simply having fun and just feeling good in the moment at Coachella,” the insider noted while referring to Mendes and Cabello’s public hookup as “no big deal.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams