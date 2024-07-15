Is it third time lucky for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes?

The former couple have sparked reunion speculation after they were spotted together at the Copa América soccer final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday, July 14.

Cabello, 27, and Mendes, 25, sat side-by-side and chatted as they took in the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, per fan footage shared via X.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted at the Argentina vs. Colombia Copa America game. pic.twitter.com/U8uoNMeGlm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2024

The stars split for a second time in June 2023 after briefly rekindling their relationship. The singers first dated for two years from July 2019 to November 2021.

The longtime friends collaborated on the 2017 song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and again reunited on 2019’s “Señorita,” around which time they sparked dating rumors.

Cabello confirmed their relationship in an interview with Elle magazine published in October 2019. The “I Luv It” singer said she initially kept the relationship private to protect it.

“I don’t know; people can say whatever they want. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” Cabello said. “That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it.”

However, just two years later, the couple announced the end of their relationship in a joint statement shared via their Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the pair wrote in November 2019. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

The pair briefly reunited last year but called it quits in June 2023, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things,” a source told Us last June, noting that Mendes was “very upset” that things didn’t work out. “A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together.”

In March, Cabello spoke about the brief reunion in an interview with the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, admitting that it didn’t “feel right.”

“Luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right, and we really don’t need to try so hard to make it work,’” Cabello said. “‘It’s all good. This is not feeling good. Let’s be friends. I love you, it’s all good let’s move on, you go do your thing … become the person that you’re becoming, and I’ll root for you.’”

