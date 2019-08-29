



Living a real-life fairytale! Camila Cabello hinted at her relationship with beau Shawn Mendes in a new video that showed her picking out a dress for the 2019 VMAs, where the couple performed their hit song “Señorita.”

“When [my stylist] showed me the options that she had for the VMAs, this one really stuck out to me because it’s just very romantic, which is kind of where I am in life right now,” Cabello, 22, said in the clip published by Vogue on Wednesday, August 28.

“I’m actually so excited,” the “Havana” songstress gushed as she pranced around the room with glee in the flirty Balmain gown. “This is my favorite red carpet dress I’ve ever worn.”

The clip later shows Cabello in her dressing room at the awards show, describing her and Mendes’ goal for their steamy performance. “It’s just very, kind of simple, and real,” she explained. “It’s just us two on stage and just, like, beautiful, cozy lights.”

The “If I Can’t Have You” singer, 21, then paid Cabello a surprise visit backstage after he walked the red carpet. Mendes looked adorable as he checked on his leading lady while she sat in the hair and makeup chair.

Later that night, the twosome delivered a sultry performance of “Señorita” that left the crowd pleading for Cabello and Mendes to kiss at the end of the song. Though the pair got within inches of each other, they ultimately opted to not lock lips. However, when they returned to their seats in the audience, they couldn’t help but cuddle up to each other.

“Shawn and Camila are really nervous about nailing their performance and have been rehearsing a lot of for the VMAs,” an insider told Us Weekly ahead of their performance. “Since it’s the official debuting of them as a couple and they want it to be amazing and perfect.”

Cabello and Mendes first sparked romance speculation in July after they were seen holding hands and packing on the PDA just weeks after the Cuban native split from her boyfriend Matthew Hussey after more than a year together.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!