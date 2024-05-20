Camila Cabello said ‘it was beautiful’ losing her virginity at age 20 to her first boyfriend, relationship expert Matthew Hussey, back in 2018.

“I had my first relationship at that time,” Cabello, 27, said during the Monday, May 20, episode of the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast, recalling when the former couple met on the Today show set. “I was outside where they had the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before … because he had, like, a dating podcast. And he is married now, so congratulations.”

Hussey, 36, and his wife, Le Strat, tied the knot in October 2023. Hussey, best known for his New York Times bestselling 2013 book, Get The Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve, went on to write seven other world-renowned books. His YouTube channel currently has over 3 million followers.

“We went to dinner that night and that was my first relationship,” Cabello continued. “It was late for my first relationship. I was 20.”

When host Dax Shepard asked if she had sex before the age of 20, Cabello confessed: “No! That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

The singer noted that the relationship “sometimes” felt calculated due to Hussey being a relationship expert, adding, “But I think that also honestly made him a great partner. He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship. It really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too.

“It was like, ‘Oh my God, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’ He just really expanded my references.”

In 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the “Havana” singer and Hussey split after more than one year of dating.

After the pair met on the set of Today in February 2018, they made their romance red carpet official a year later by attending Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after party together.

“You know what, I am really, really happy,” Cabellos said on “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast at the time. “I feel like I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Just days before their breakup went public, Cabello released the steamy new music video for her duet with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita.”

In the video, Cabello and Mendes, 25, played lovers — she a waitress and he a mysterious motorcycle rider — who couldn’t seem to quit each other. They met in a club and shared an instant connection, cuddling up on the dance floor.

Cabello and Mendes went on to date on and off for over two years — channeling the ups and downs of their relationship through their music — before splitting for good in June 2023.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” Cabello said of their second split during a 2022 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”