Camille Kostek took her love of cheerleading to the next level in 2013 when she made the New England Patriots roster. The following year, the 29-year-old landed the cover of the NFL team’s annual swimsuit calendar. She retired from the squad in 2015 after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX. The same year, she began dating NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Connecticut native’s time in New England pushed her toward a career as an on-air host, earning a gig with NESN’s Dirty Water TV from 2016 to 2017. She became a correspondent for South by Southwest, the Super Bowl and more the following year. Kostek’s model career also took off, especially after she landed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 2019.

Outside of her hosting and modeling duties, however, how much do Kostek’s fans really know about her? The Wipe Out cohost opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about herself — including which sticker club she used to be a part of and how long she’s worn glasses.

Read on to learn more about the Love, for Real actress:

1. My first car was a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

2. The vodka sauce pizza at [the now-closed] Pizza Beach in New York City was my favorite slice.

3. My favorite movie is The Parent Trap with Lindsay Lohan. I thought she was actually a twin for the longest time!

4. I sang in an all-girls’ choir from 4th through 6th grade.

5. My prized possession is a stuffed bunny named Puffy — which no longer has any stuffing.

6. I could eat chickpeas every day.

7. I was in the Lisa Frank [sticker] club growing up. If you know, you know!

8. I’m obsessed with Carvel ice cream cake. I have one every year on my birthday.

9. I love reading all of my deep DMs on Instagram.

10. Blake Lively is my girl crush.

11. I’ve never owned foundation.

12. I’m scared of the dark and always use a nightlight.

13. I have to listen to rain sounds to sleep.

14. I got dropped on my face while cheerleading in high school. I have a scar on my chin.

15. I can’t live without lavender essential oil. I travel with it everywhere.

16. I sleep in my boyfriend Rob’s boxers and T-Shirt every night.

17. I play meditation music all day long to keep calm.

18. Modern Family is my favorite show.

19. I recently binged the first and second seasons of Outer Banks in 48 hours.

20. My go-to karaoke song is “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse.

21. I’ve worn glasses since the 5th grade.

22. I was the captain of the lacrosse team in high school.

23. Penne alla vodka at Craig’s is my go-to meal when I’m in Los Angeles.

24. My dog, Ralphie, is the screensaver on my phone.

25. I was once on a tennis team called the Granny Smith Apples.

Kostek is currently the cohost of TBS’ Wipeout and appears in 2021’s Free Guy.