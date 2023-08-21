Candace Cameron Bure paid tribute to her beloved Rottweiler, Boris, following his death.

“Life isn’t the same without you 💔Boris,” Cameron Bure, 47, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 21, alongside a compilation of videos of her pet. “You will forever be with us in our hearts and memories- you brought us so much love, protection and joy. You were such a special boy. Our hearts will never get over you. Now go run with Emma, Sydney, Gianna, Lola and Samson ❤️my sweet Bobo.”

Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, also took to social media to pen her own touching tribute. “I miss you the most my bug ❤️🕊️I still come home thinking you’ll be sitting on the balcony waiting for me. I love you so much my June boy,” she captioned a carousel of photos that featured her family with Boris over the years.

Cameron Bure shares Natasha, 25, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21, with husband Valeri Bure. The twosome tied the knot in 1996.

Cameron Bure and Bure 49, recently celebrated their 27 year anniversary, however, the Fuller House star opened up in June about forgetting one key part about their special day.

“So, here’s the truth. My husband is so sweet and he always remembers everything on our anniversary and I tend to forget,” she explained in an Instagram Story video at the time. “And I forgot this year. I didn’t forget it was our anniversary today but Val’s birthday is in June, Father’s Day is in June, my mom’s birthday is in June … and more!”

She continued: “It’s like my biggest birthday month, and then it’s also our anniversary, but between my husband’s birthday and Father’s Day, I gave him a lot of gifts, and then I totally forgot about our anniversary.”

When Cameron Bure confessed to her husband that she did not pick up a present, he told her, “Baby, you’re always my gift.”

Throughout their 27 years of marriage, the couple still can’t keep their hands off each other. In 2020, Cameron Bure received backlash after she posted a photo of Bure’s hand on her breast.

“I like PDA if it’s done tastefully. I like to be affectionate publicly with my husband, with my children, like whoever that is, and I think that’s part of why we are such a close family,” she told Fox News at the time. “And after 24 years of marriage, I mean, you hear more about people saying, ‘Ah, you’ve been married. Ah, you stopped having sex. Oh, it’s so boring.’ And I’m like, ‘No, but it doesn’t have to be that way.’ So the fact that I’m still having fun and it’s spicy and it’s sexy and we have a good time, I mean, that’s a huge part of why we’re still married.”

Natasha, for her part, thought the photo was “hysterical” considering her dad never takes photos with anybody in their family.

“I was laughing,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “He’s such a private person. He’s the opposite of my mom and I in that we, like, probably overshare on the internet. When he does come online, he’s a crackup and a hoot. He’s honestly hilarious.”