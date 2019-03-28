An open book. Cara Delevingne got real about her sex life while appearing on RuPaul’s podcast, “What’s the Tee?”

The model, 26, divulged her bedroom preferences to the RuPaul’s Drag Race host, 58, during the interview on Wednesday, March 27, admitting that she enjoys the act far more than a night out on the town. “I’d rather have sex than go out now,” she confessed.

The Suicide Squad actress, who said that she remained a virgin until the age of 18, also discussed what she’s like behind closed doors. “I, like, as a person, generally I’m really good at giving love and not receiving it and I’m kind of the same bed as well,” she said. “There’s a part of where I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure or love or things like that, and so I just kind of like to give.”

As for her partners, Delevingne said that she likes them to be “prudish” (“’cause when they [hit] the bedroom, they’re like, ‘WHAT?’ And it’s a whole transformation”), but that it can change depending on their sex. “I’m always very submissive with men, but then with women it’s the opposite,” she explained.

The Her Smell star previously spoke to Glamour about her sexuality, admitting that avoiding definitive labels has led to some confusion about her orientation, even amongst her friends. “A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It’s, ‘So you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying!'”

Delevingne told RuPaul Thursday that her sexuality was influenced by an unexpected source: Disney.

“I learned so many lessons from that, from Disney, and … you know, like, kind of fairy tale thing,” she said. “I mean that was part of the thing where I never really wanted to accept my sexuality, because I was like, Disney princesses all love men. That’s the way it is. And I’m not gonna be a princess if I don’t.”

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress has been linked to Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson since August 2018.

“Ashley and Cara are dating,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “This is the first girl [Ashley has] ever dated,” the source explains. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”

The couple also had a romantic theme park date at London’s Winter Wonderland theme park in December. “They were kissing before it took off and Cara screamed excitedly before the coaster took off,” eyewitness Amanda Case exclusively told Us. “I was waiting in line and they were there with security and went into the first car from the VIP entrance. Cara and Ashley were running like kids excited kids onto the coaster. Cara was holding Ashley’s hands.”

