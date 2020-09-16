Cardi B and Offset Are Still Living Together After Split

Nothing more than roommates? Cardi B and Offset remain amicable for the time being after she filed for divorce.

“Cardi and Offset are still living together and parenting [2-year-old daughter] Kulture but are no longer acting as a couple,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds that “there does not seem to be a chance for reconciliation for the two of them” at the moment. However, their friends “are torn because they have such a deep love for each other and their lives are so intertwined.”

Us confirmed that the “WAP” rapper, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28, on Tuesday, September 15. “Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the pair told Us earlier this week.

The marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by Us. Cardi is seeking primary legal and physical custody of Kulture and believes Offset should be able to cover child support for their daughter.

The estranged couple secretly wed in September 2017 and welcomed their first child together in July 2018. The relationship was marred by cheating allegations, though. Cardi and Offset briefly split in December 2018 after he was accused of infidelity.

“Cardi trusted Offset when they were first married,” an insider revealed earlier this week. “Even after all of his [alleged] infidelities, she decided to give him another chance.”

Despite her efforts, there were still “too many women coming forward” with accusations and she “couldn’t take” any more of it, the source told Us. Cardi “isn’t the type of woman to turn a blind eye to cheating claims when it’s brought right in front of her face.”

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner opened up about Offset’s cheating scandal.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she explained in the January 2020 issue of Vogue. “But it’s real-life s–t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

She continued: “Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”