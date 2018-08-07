Carole Radziwill is done with The Real Housewives of New York City, but the drama lives on via Twitter.

A fan tweeted on Monday, August 6, that Luann de Lesseps implied during a recent cabaret show that her former costar Radziwill, 54, was fired from the Bravo reality series. The journalist responded, “I’m all good! Luann should focus on her own addictions and family problems. I wish her the best.” (De Lesseps, 53, recently completed a second stint in rehab.)

I'm all good! Luann should focus on her own addictions and family problems. I wish her the best. https://t.co/lsi9OudN5v — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 6, 2018

Radziwill then took aim at Bethenny Frankel, who also recently implied that the author did not voluntarily leave RHONY. “People say the dumbest s–t. But it actually sounds like something she’d do,” Radziwill tweeted on Monday. “I’m glad I’m not filming the show any longer. It took too much of my time and focus away from other things I wanted to do. Thanks for the kind words.”

Radziwill announced on July 25 that she was leaving the show to return to journalism and producing. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging and kind,” she said in a statement to Us via her rep. “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor and a veracious accuracy.”

Two days later, the TV personality posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story. “If you were doing something that was forcing you to do things that went against your own value system would you walk away regardless of the pay? Its a tough decision,” she wrote. “My advice: Save for a rainy day because that day might come when the sun is shining and you can walk away with a smile.”

