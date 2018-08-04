Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is doing well after completing her second stint in rehab this year, a source told Us Weekly as the former countess prepared to return to her cabaret show on Saturday, August 4.

“She is feeling amazing, refreshed and is so excited to reconnect with her fans,” the source told Us. “She is really in such a great headspace.”

De Lesseps shared a video on Instagram on Friday, August 3, that showed her rehearsing and singing The Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

“Excited to be back on stage tomorrow night for our biggest show yet!” she captioned the clip.

The Bravo star left rehab on Thursday, August 2, after completing three weeks of treatment for substance abuse. Her second stint in a facility came after her December 2017 arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest with violence.

De Lesseps entered a plea deal last month that mandated she submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

The 53-year-old shared a video of herself onstage on July 28, announcing that she was “doing great” and was set to appear at The Paramount in Long Island, New York, on August 4.

“The show has healed her in the past and no doubt it will again,” the source told Us. “It means the world for her to be able to keep sharing Countess and Friends with her fans and using the show as a resource to be her best, authentic self, as she has always been.”

