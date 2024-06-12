The drama between Andy Cohen and Carole Radziwill isn’t over.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed via X on Tuesday, June 11, that she indeed gave an anonymous quote about Cohen to New York magazine — but she had good reason to keep her identity a secret.

Responding to a fan who reasoned that remaining anonymous stops her from being a “clout chaser,” Radziwill, 60, wrote: “I couldn’t have said it better myself.”

“I didn’t want to put my name in an article in which I had no idea of the context. I told the writer they’re all vindictive & then Andy proves it by outing me. He’s lost his mind likely from all the legal trouble. Hope he gets help he needs,” she continued.

In a separate post, Radziwill called out Cohen, 56, for “outing” her and asked for an apology.

“It’s just classic bully tactic. Imagine outing a woman for whatever reason chooses to remain anonymous. He’s absurd & should apologize immediately. But I’m not holding my breathe,” she wrote.

In a New York magazine profile published on June 3, a former RHONY alum, who remained anonymous, was quoted as saying, “The show went from silly humor about middle-aged women getting drunk and being delusional about their status and having funny, petty arguments, to Housewives investigating and doing opposition research and making up false story lines and leaking stories on each other and trying to get one another fired.”

The former Housewife also referenced the 2019 video from Cohen’s baby shower, in which former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna instructed all the Housewives to dance like their “f–king lives depend on it” at various tables at the party.

“I just thought it was such a cringe moment,” the RHONY star explained to New York magazine. “Because that’s the dynamic. Everyone just dances for Andy Cohen.”

On the Monday, June 10, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Cohen firmly pointed the finger at Radziwill for the anonymous quotes.

“It’s not even a question that it’s Carole,” he said. “But it was so weird. I was, like, Carole has said a lot of unkind things about me that she has tweeted and been quoted about. So, I was like, why are you going off the record here?”

Earlier Tuesday, Radziwill responded to a clip of Cohen addressing the drama, which was shared widely on social media, calling her former RHONY boss a “short-ish dude waiting to be offended.”

“At this point why would any normal person use their name? They’re all so vindictive which I believe is the point of the quote& confirmed by Andy’s nasty response,” she shared via X.