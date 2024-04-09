Carson Daly and his wife, Siri Pinter, “secretly love” sleeping in different rooms several times a week.

“The object is to stay together,” Daly, 50, told People at the Today show’s solar eclipse watch event at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, April 8. “That’s what we’d like to do. And so reverse engineering that, it’s like — by any means necessary, for the two of us, [we want to] still be in a relationship when we’re dying.”

Daly, who married Pinter, 43, in 2015, told the outlet that they do “whatever it takes” to maintain their strong romance, including “sleep divorce.”

“It’s been good for us,” he said. “We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”

Sticking to their separate areas “takes a lot of attention out and it works,” Daly insisted. “So I highly recommend sleep divorce.”

Daly and the Siriously Delicious author have been sleeping apart since 2019 when Pinter was pregnant with their fourth baby, daughter Goldie Patricia. He noted that his sleep-apnea, which causes snoring, contributed to the decision. The radio host and Pinter also share kids Jackson, 14, Etta, 11, and London, 9.

“We’re both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn’t really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I’m sure,” Daly told People in 2020. “She couldn’t get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

Daly recalled that the couple came to the decision easily, teasing, “We just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it’s time to sleep divorce. It’ll be the best thing for all of us.’”

Having moved to California for Daly to host The Voice, he found himself waking up at 3 a.m. to film his appearances on Today, deliberately sacrificing sleep with his wife and newborn.

“We’re still sleep divorced, but for discernibly different reasons,” he quipped, adding, “I don’t know if we’ll ever sleep together again.”

Despite sleeping in separate beds, the pair’s love for each other hasn’t wavered over the years. For the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary in 2021, Pinter celebrated the milestone via Instagram.

“Six years + I can’t even remember how many more… that’s because life with you and our family has felt like forever,” she captioned the post. “I can’t even remember a before. I love you @carsondaly… Happy Anniversary!”