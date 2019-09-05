



News travels pretty fast around Bachelor Nation, but even Cassie Randolph admits she was surprised by Tyler Cameron’s budding romance with Gigi Hadid.

“You know, I honestly haven’t been following everything super closely, but I thought it was pretty crazy,” the former Bachelor contestant, 24, told Us Weekly while hosting the ASTR The Label x Grove Pop-Up Party in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 4. “Good for both of them. I’m very happy for them. I hope it works out!”

After the Florida native’s romance with Hadid, 24, made headlines early last month, longtime host of the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison, shut down speculation that Cameron, 26, would become the show’s next lead.

Randolph told Us that she’s “sure a lot of people are bummed” as Cameron was a “fan favorite” on season 15 of The Bachelorette, in which he vied for the heart of Hannah Brown.

“He seems happy though,” the speech and language therapy student told Us. “You never know!”

Cameron was left brokenhearted after the former beauty queen, 24, chose Jed Wyatt over him, but later bounced back with Hadid. The twosome have been spotted out on multiple occasions in recent weeks, with a source telling Us that Hadid is “really into” the ABC Food Tours activist.

Randolph, for her part, found love with boyfriend Colton Underwood on his season of The Bachelor. While she chose to pack her bags ahead of the finale, the athlete ultimately made the decision to still pursue his relationship with her over runner-up Hannah Godwin.

Since filming ended, Randolph and Underwood have been taking things at their own pace.

“We don’t wanna have, like, set expectations or put any pressure on just because that’s what the show told us we had to do,” Underwood told Us in May. “We’re just enjoying being normal, a normal couple.”

Randolph added at the time: “We really don’t have a timeline. We’ve definitely talked about it, but we’re just enjoying right now and not worrying about it.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

