Dropping hints? Cassie has yet to speak out about her split from Sean “Diddy” Combs, but the singer did share a cryptic message on Instagram after their breakup made headlines.

“F—k these hoes,” the post on the 32-year-old’s Instagram Story read on Sunday, October 21.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday, October 17, that Cassie and Diddy, 48, called it quits after dating on and off for 11 years. Her rep told LoveBScott.com in a statement on Wednesday that the duo are “no longer together and haven’t been for months.”

The website also reported that the rapper was spotted on multiple occasions with model Jocelyn Chew, including at a Drake and Migos’ concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on October 12.

While Cassie no longer follows Diddy on Instagram, The Four judge and Chew, 26, follow each other. He also still follows Cassie.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, however, that Diddy’s “fling with Jocelyn will likely fizzle out.” The source also noted that Diddy is still “very much in love with Cassie.”

Cassie and Diddy were first linked in 2007. The pair sparked split rumors in 2016 following an incident at the “Me & U” singer’s home, but Us exclusively revealed at the time that they were still going strong. In January, the entrepreneur opened up about the possibility of having children with Cassie.

“I love children. I’m trying to get 10,” the father of five said on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club at the time. “Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want. I would only have it with my girl [Cassie], of course.”

Neither Diddy nor Chew have publicly commented on their rumored relationship.

