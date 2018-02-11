Catelynn Lowell, who is in treatment for the third time for mental health issues, might not attend the taping of the Teen Mom OG reunion in NYC next month, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“The reunion will be filming the first weekend in March for two days,” the insider tells Us, adding, “The reunions are always extremely emotional and grueling.”

Lowell, 25, is currently in a treatment facility in Arizona for the third time, after admitting she needed help in November for suicidal thoughts.

“On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole,” she told Us in an exclusive statement at the time. “THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason…Thank you for your support during this tough time.”

She returned home at the end of December only to head back to treatment less than three weeks later.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH,” the MTV star tweeted on January 17.

With her six weeks of treatment scheduled to end in late February, it might be too much for Lowell to then jump on a plane and be ready to face the cameras, and her costars, for the reunion special.

“Catelynn’s appearance is still very much up in the air and will be determined much closer to the date, even as late as the day before,” the source tells Us. “Her treatment team will decide if she should go.”

MTV did not respond to a request for comment.

The former 16 and Pregnant star, who has been open about her mental health struggles and battle with postpartum depression, is set to receive a visit this week from her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee.

Baltierra, 26, has been having his own struggles while Lowell is away and admitted last week that he was finding it hard to comfort his little girl as she misses her mom.

“It’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!” he tweeted on February 6 after posting an emotional video in which he admitted, “You have good days, then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day.”

With reporting by Jen Heger

