Let’s hear it for the girls! Antoni Porowski, Shawn Johnson and more stars wouldn’t be where they are today without the help of some majorly inspiring ladies in their lives.

The Queer Eye star, 35, offered up his most inspiring female figure to Us Weekly without hesitation: his stepmom.

“I think I’ve known her for about eight years now, but I feel like I’ve known her my whole life,” he said with a big smile on his face. “She’s somebody who’s always been kind and non-judgmental. She reminds me of Tan [France] … She’s somebody who’s always positive, no matter what the situation is, no matter how stressful.”

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist has worked with her fair share of inspiring women throughout her career as a professional athlete, but the one who has made the biggest impact on her life is her “superhuman” mother.

“She not only raised me, but is now helping raise my daughter. I aspire to be a mom like her,” Johnson explained, referring to her and Andrew East‘s daughter, Drew. The pair welcomed their little girl in October 2019, two years after the retired athlete suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

While Karamo Brown will never stop looking up to his mother and sisters for support, his current female champion is Gayle King. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, admitted to Us that he is “literally enamored” with the news anchor, 65, and never misses a chance to watch her on CBS This Morning.

“I think she is so dynamic and so poised. I think she’s such a clear example of how to be a friend, and a leader, and your own person,” he explained. “A couple times this week, I’ve asked myself, ‘What would Gayle do?’ Just like ‘What would Jesus do?’ I just think she’s extraordinary.”

For Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant, the choice was easy. The 35-year-old real estate broker revealed that the biggest female inspiration in his life is Emilia Bechrakis, his wife of almost four years.

“Watching you go through the IVF process and watching you give birth … Oh man,” Serhant said as his wife smiled beside him. “True fighter.”

