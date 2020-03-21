Chad Johnson Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Chad Johnson pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges stemming from his February arrest for domestic violence, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, was arraigned on Friday, March 20. His attorney appeared on his behalf to enter his plea. Johnson is expected to be in court again in May.

The reality star was arrested on February 24 following a drunken incident with girlfriend Annalise Mishler. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to her apartment, at which time she alleged that Johnson took her phone from her when she tried to call 911. He was booked for “robbery with a domestic violence enhancement,” an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to Us.

“He did hit [her]. … It’s not the first time, but the first time [she] involved police,” a source claimed at the time. “She was genuinely scared.”

Johnson told TooFab in February that he had a “big relapse” after staying sober for two months.

In an Instagram video, he later denied being violent toward Mishler, 25. “There was never any domestic abuse of any kind. I have never laid hands on a woman anytime in my entire life,” he said last month. “I was in the Marine Corps; I was taught Corps values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call.”

Johnson was hospitalized in February after police conducted multiple welfare checks due to concerning social media posts, in which he hinted that he might harm himself.

Us confirmed earlier this month that the Ex on the Beach alum faces one count of corporal injury to Mishler, one count of battery, one count of trespassing, two counts of vandalism and one count of witness intimidation. Johnson could “potentially be looking at six years in jail,” according to attorney Lawrence Gund.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum exclusively told Us on March 9 that he and Mishler were “working on things” but not back together, adding: “She has given me a list of things to fix and change.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.