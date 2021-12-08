They Do The Challenge All Stars Pregnant Casey Cooper Is Married

Like a fairy tale! MTV’s Casey Cooper and longtime love Kyle Toups tied the knot shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying. #6yearsinthemaking,” the reality star, 34, captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, December 7, from the ceremony in Woodlands, Texas. The series of snapshots showed Cooper and her husband walking down the aisle hand in hand and toasting to their future in front of a decorated wedding cake.

The newlyweds received love from fellow members of the Challenge family, including Trishelle Cannatella, who commented, “You look beautiful! Huge congrats.”

Syrus Yarbrough, who appeared with Cooper on The Ruins in 2009, added in a separate comment, “Congrats girl!!!!!! U look amazing.”

Cooper, who has competed on five seasons of the reality series, kept her fans in the loop ahead of her big day, sharing a countdown after she and Toups received their marriage license in November. “Less than a month away!” she captioned an Instagram Story at the time.

That same month, the All Stars 2 contestant revealed that she’s expecting her first child in early 2022.

“I’m not the best at keeping secrets, but this one has been worth the wait. For those of you who have known, thank you for being patient with us while we’ve figured out how to share our happy news with everyone,” she wrote via Instagram in November alongside a cork board announcement introducing her future “mini All Star.”

After she and Toups exchanged vows, Cooper gushed over the close friends who were by her side as she prepared for the relationship milestone.

“Literally yesterday was a dream. Thank gawd for these girls who put up with me and have helped me sooooo incredibly much over the last few weeks and especially this weekend,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos with her bridesmaids. “I’m beyond grateful to each of you and so lucky to call all 3 of you family.”

The Texas native reflected on the wedding planning process, adding, “Shout out to an incredible team of vendors that helped us pull this off in such a short time frame too!!! @thepeachorchardvenue @adorneartistry @pineyrosefloral @darkroux @wedandprosper you all made this so special I can’t thank you enough for how above and beyond my wildest dreams everything turned out.”

Cooper has kept much of her pregnancy journey private thus far but captured glimpses of her growing bump during a family Thanksgiving getaway. “I love these humans and this was such a good vacation away from work, wedding planning, the show, holiday stress, and baby planning,” she wrote via Instagram in November. “10/10 recommend.”