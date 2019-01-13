Nothing beats a daddy-daughter outing! Channing Tatum and his daughter, 5-year-old Everly, had a special night together at Monster Jam in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, January 12.

“Channing walked in with three guys who all had their daughters with them, around Everly’s age,” a source told Us Weekly of their trip to Angel Stadium for the monster truck race. “He and Everly were attached at the hip when they walked into the arena and stood by two monster trucks. He kept lifting her up and down and she yelled, ‘Dada!’ and was laughing and jumping.”

The Magic Mike star, 38, sported a black parka, jogger pants and a black Nike hat, while his little girl — whom he shares with estranged wife Jenna Dewan — wore a pink jacket, sparkly denim jeans and purple sneakers.

“They were inseparable and he was all about her,” the source added, noting that throughout the night, Tatum held his daughter’s hand, put his hand on her shoulder and played with her hair while she stood in front of him.

The Coach Carter actor documented their time together by crouching down to her level and snapping selfies with his phone. “It was cute and she was making silly faces,” the insider told Us. “Everly looked like the most energetic, carefree kid and he was super into her and always had his arms on her and made sure she was happy. He looked like the picture-perfect dad.

Tatum — who announced his split with Dewan, 38, in a joint statement in April after nearly six years of marriage — often takes to social media to give a private glimpse of his life with the little one.

He most recently showcased a night of homemade slime with Everly in November, where he rocked a tiara for the occasion. Tatum has since moved on from his split with Dewan and is dating singer Jessie J. The professional dancer, for her part, is “very happy” with her Tony Award winner boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

