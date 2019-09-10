



Movie night! Channing Tatum and Jessie J got cozy at an outdoor screening of Blade Runner at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 7.

Photos from the couple’s date, which was hosted by Cinespia, Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime Video, showed the Magic Mike star, 39, and the “Price Tag” singer, 31, sitting on a blanket with candles and some friends as they watched the 1982 sci-fi flick.

The pair dressed casually for the occasion, with the “Domino” songstress wearing a white hoodie with gray plaid pants and her beau sporting a black hat and matching jeans. The British musician affectionately grabbed her boyfriend’s arm and rested her head on his shoulder.

Also at the screening were Riverdale couple Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, and Zoey Deutch and her boyfriend, Dylan Hayes. Sisters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, as well as model Hari Nef were also in attendance.

Us Weekly confirmed Tatum and Jessie’s relationship in October 2018. The news came after the 21 Jump Street star was spotted at the “Bang Bang” singer’s concerts in Salt Lake City and Seattle, where the pair were also seen playing mini golf together.

“It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source told Us at the time.

While it’s unclear how the couple first met, the former Voice UK judge and Mark Wahlberg presented the Dear John actor with the award for Best Comedic Performance at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, where they briefly embraced on stage.

Before his relationship with the Grammy nominee, the She’s the Man star was married to Jenna Dewan for almost nine years. The couple, who met on the set of 2006’s Step Up, announced their separation in April 2018. They share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

In an interview with The Times in June, Jessie gushed over her boyfriend and revealed she already met his daughter.

“Oh, I am very happy on 21 Jump Street!” she said. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important.”

In May, Tatum posted a naked photo of him in the shower after losing a bet to his girlfriend, whose real name Jessica Ellen Cornish.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again,” Tatum captioned the picture, which was taken by Jessie.

The “Flashlight” singer commented, “Sharing is caring,”

