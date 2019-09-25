



Total throwback! A glimpse into Channing Tatum’s life during his school days surfaced in new pics, where he was pictured with his then-girlfriend.

“My boyfriend’s mom dated Channing Tatum in high school and she found photos of them last night,” a Twitter user wrote on Monday, September 23. “ Shook.”

In the now viral snaps, the Magic Mike actor was pictured smiling as he hugged his former flame from behind. The second photo of Tatum, 39, showed him posing with three other pals.

Tatum initially attended Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida, before transferring to Tampa Catholic High School. He later went to Glenville State College in Glenville, West Virginia, on a football scholarship. However, he eventually dropped out.

“I just got tired of playing. I was only playing to keep that scholarship. I was interested in other things and missing home,” he told ESPN in 2012. “It just seems that I have won the lottery now.”

Upon returning home to Florida, Tatum tackled several odd jobs — including stripping. “I had wanted to tell people,” he said in a 2011 GQ profile. “I’m not ashamed of it. I don’t regret one thing. I’m not a person who hides s–t.”

Tatum was discovered as a model, but he eventually made the transition into acting when he appeared. The G.I. Joe star gained traction in the business in 2006 after working opposite Amanda Bynes in She’s the Man and with now estranged wife Jenna Dewan in Step Up.

my boyfriends mom dated Channing Tatum in high school and she found photos of them last night shook pic.twitter.com/cIcSnmeJsn — fath (@faiitthh33) September 23, 2019

He’s since appeared in several box office hits, from 21 Jump Street to The Vow. He’s additionally dabbled in producing projects, like Magic Mike XXL and Logan Lucky.

News of Tatum’s high school pics going viral come on the heels of Us Weekly confirming Dewan, 38, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, on Tuesday, September 24. (She also shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Tatum.)

The former World of Dance host posted her first post-pregnancy announcement pic to Instagram on Tuesday. In the sweet pic, she is shown sleeping with Everly. It also shows a glimpse of the actress’ baby bump.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” she wrote on Instagram, before praising her beau. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

