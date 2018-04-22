He feels the need, the need for speed. Channing Tatum spent time with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. at a racetrack in Alabama on Sunday, April 22, in his first public appearance since splitting with wife Jenna Dewan.

The Magic Mike actor, 37, served as grand marshal at the Honda Indy Grand Prix in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday and hung out with Luyendyk Jr.

“Such a great dude!” the reality TV star, 36, captioned two pics of himself and Tatum wearing red and black racing suits. “Fun meeting @channingtatum and getting to lead the field to green in the @Honda IndyCar.”

Luyendyk Jr.’s fiancée, Lauren Burnham, wasn’t at the event, but the racecar driver made it up to her by posting a surprise video with the 22 Jump Street actor on his Instagram Story.

“What’s up, Lauren,” Tatum said in the video. “I’m about to do something stupid.”

“And we wish you were here, obviously,” her fiancé added.

“Yes,” Tatum said as he laughed.

As previously reported, Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram on April 2. The couple, who met on the set of Step Up in 2006, were married for nine years and share daughter Everly 4.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said in their statement. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Since then Dewan has dropped “Tatum” from her social media accounts and the pair have both been seen out without their wedding rings.

A source told Us earlier this week that the Foxcatcher star “definitely misses Jenna.”

