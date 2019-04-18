Happy it’s over. Charlamagne Tha God is relieved his former friend Wendy Williams split from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, as the radio personality claims he witnessed the hardships the pair faced during their marriage.

Charlamagne, 40, noted on the Thursday, April 18, episode of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Show: “For me, someone who used to be friends with Wendy, work with Wendy, and having a front-row seat to a lot of the abuse I saw her endure, I’m just happy she’s finally free.”

One day prior, Williams, 54, told her Wendy Williams Show viewers that the Black Privilege author asked her out to dinner after she filed for divorce. Charlamagne, however, told radio cohost Angela Yee that he was not trying to take the talk show host out on a date. Instead, he wanted Williams to know that he has her back.

“We did speak on the phone for a very long time. It was just good for us to clear the air on a lot of things and I wish her the best,” the Guy Code vs. Girl Code alum explained. “She got a lot of healing to do and I’m all about healing and letting go of toxic people in your life. And I think when you let go of toxic people in your life, that’s a big step in loving yourself. So, I hope she keeps going. And I also know, in times like this, people need support and love, so I have no problem showing her support and letting her know I’m here if she needs me.”

As for who will pick up the tab when the pair eventually find time to hang out? “I have a stern rule that if I go to dinner with somebody who has more money than me, they have to pay,” Charlamagne quipped. “So, I think it would be only right for her to pay.”

The Ask Wendy author filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, on April 10, and he was served the paperwork the following morning. The pair were married for more than 21 years and share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.

Weeks before their split, the former Wendy Williams Show executive producer‘s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a daughter. Hunter has not commented on the paternity of the child, but broke his silence on the divorce on Tuesday, April 16.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Williams’ and Hunter’s reps for comment.

