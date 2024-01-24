Charlie Sheen has been a source of support for twin sons Bob and Max after their mom, Brooke Mueller, allegedly relapsed.

“She’s trying to figure some stuff out on her end,” Sheen, 58, told People of Mueller, 46, during an interview published on Tuesday, January 23. “The boys are proud of me now. They see what mom goes through, and I’m not dumping on mom because I know it’s a thing.”

The actor added that he thinks Bob and Max, 14, are “super grateful that they have a Dad that is present, accounted for, responsible, focused [and] punctual.”

Sheen and Mueller, who were married from 2008 to 2011, recently agreed to modify details of their custody arrangement.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Sheen was granted an emergency request on Thursday, January 19, which asserted that he would “immediately” assume “sole legal custody” of Bob and Max “in the event that Brooke tests positive” for drugs or alcohol.

The paperwork noted that the children primarily reside with Sheen while Mueller has “reasonable and flexible periods” of custody and visitation. Per the documents, Mueller will need to undergo drug and alcohol testing as often as required by her probation officer or within 24 hours of a written request from Sheen or his attorney.

The exes previously agreed to the stipulations in formal documents in November 2022 and August 2023. The docs noted that Sheen and Mueller signed the custody modifications one month after Mueller “relapsed and engaged in abusing alcohol and controlled substances.”

Both Sheen and Mueller have struggled with addiction over the years. In August 2019, Mueller voluntarily entered treatment after multiple drug-related incidents.

“Brooke is currently tucked away (yet again!) for the umpteenth billion time, seeking the help she needs,” Sheen said in a statement at the time.

The Two and a Half Men alum, for his part, has been sober since December 2017. He previously opened up about how his role as a dad helped him realize he needed to change his habits.

“It was a Sunday. My daughter called and said, ‘I need to get to this appointment immediately,’ and I’d already had a few drinks,” Sheen exclusively told Us in February 2019. “I was just like, ‘Damn, man, I’m not available. I’m just not responsible, and there’s no nobility in that.’ It was that night, I just sat with all that.”

In addition to Bob and Max, Sheen shares daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex Paula Speert and daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Denise Richards.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).