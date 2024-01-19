Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller have mutually agreed to modify custody details regarding their 14-year-old twin sons.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Sheen, 58, requested on Thursday, January 19, joint physical and legal custody with Mueller, 46. He was granted the emergency request with stipulations including that he would “immediately” assume “sole legal custody” of sons Bob and Max “in the event Brooke tests positive” for drugs or alcohol.

The paperwork noted that the children primarily reside with Sheen while Mueller received “reasonable and flexible periods” of custody and visitation. She will need to test for drugs and alcohol as often as required by her probation officer within 24 hours of a written request from Sheen or his attorney.

Sheen will continue to provide Mueller additional financial assistance from time to time but he won’t be signing on any new lease or month-to-month extension for any home, the documents state. He will also keep paying Mueller’s rent at her current home as long as she is clean and sober.

The former couple previously agreed to the stipulations in formal documents in November 2022 and August 2023. Sheen, however, was given permission to file an ex parte motion, which meant the request was granted without a response from Mueller. Sheen didn’t clarify in Thursday’s documents why he chose to request the modifications.

The documents specified that Sheen and Mueller signed the second child custody modification in August 2023, which came one month after she “relapsed and engaged in abusing alcohol and controlled substances.”

Sheen and Mueller have faced many public ups and downs since their marriage and high-profile split. They exchanged vows in 2008 and welcomed their twin sons one year later. After two years of marriage, they called it quits in 2010.

Over the years, Sheen and Mueller have both struggled with addiction issues. Mueller voluntarily entered an East Coast treatment center in August 2019 following multiple drug-related incidents. After her departure from the facility, Sheen and Mueller continued to work on coparenting their children.

While reflecting on life as a single father, Sheen recently revealed that he is six years sober. (Sheen is also dad to daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with Denise Richards, and daughter Cassandra Jade Estevez, 38, with Paula Profit.)

“I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys,” he told People in December 2023. “Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now.”

Sheen joked that his youngest kids don’t care that he is an actor, adding, “It doesn’t matter, whatever we’re doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some high brow moment of responsibility, the kids don’t care.”