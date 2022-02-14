Not so fast! Charlize Theron wants everyone to know that she is, in fact, not dating her 2022 Super Bowl date.

The Academy Award winner, 46, shared a selfie via Instagram on Sunday, February 13, posing with a male companion at SoFi Stadium in L.A. during the big game.

“Super Bowl with my ‘mystery man,’” she captioned the photo of her and her friend clad in L.A. Rams gear. “Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash.”

In addition to the selfie, the Monster star also posted a snap of herself and her friend’s spouse on the Jumbotron. “You better werk #SBLVI #GoRams,” she wrote alongside the picture, which showcased her slick dance moves.

While Theron didn’t identify the man by name (or Instagram handle), it seems like the “Ash” she’s referring to is close friend and Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project executive director Ashlee George.

In addition to the actor and her gameday pal, plenty of famous duos were also in attendance at the Super Bowl, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev and more.

In September 2020, the South Africa native opened up about her dating life, revealing that she hadn’t been in a relationship for years and was instead focusing on being a single mom. (In 2012, Theron adopted daughter Jackson, 10, followed by daughter August, 7, three years later.)

“It is strange for people to … wrap their heads around it,” Theron explained on The Drew Barrymore Show about being single for so long. “I’ve been on a few dates but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.”

Though she’s certainly “open” to friends setting her up, the Mad Max: Fury Road lead is perfectly happy with the way things are in her life. “I don’t feel lonely,” she added. “Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or makes you less interested in [dating] … It’s a lot of work to be a parent and part of that is at the end of the day, I get in bed and I go, ‘Oh, my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.’”

Plus, Theron is super hands-on with her kids. “I have one nanny, so it’s not like I have a ton of help,” she told Howard Stern in 2019, adding, “I wanted to be a mom, so I was enjoying it.”

The UN Messenger of Peace previously dated Irish actor Stuart Townsend from 2003 to 2010 and Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015.

